Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court tie vote dooms taxpayer funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma

The Supreme Court has effectively ended a publicly funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma, dividing 4-4
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By MARK SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday effectively ended a publicly funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma, dividing 4-4.

The outcome keeps in place an Oklahoma court decision that invalidated a vote by a state charter school board to approve the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which would have been the nation’s first religious charter school. But it leaves the issue unresolved nationally.

The one-sentence notice from the court provides an unsatisfying end to one of the term’s most closely watched cases.

The Catholic Church in Oklahoma had wanted taxpayers to fund the online charter school “faithful to the teachings of Jesus Christ.” Opponents warned that allowing it would blur the separation between church and state, sap money from public schools and possibly upend the rules governing charter schools in almost every state.

Only eight of the nine justices took part in the case. Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn't explain her absence, but she is good friends and used to teach with Notre Dame law professor Nicole Garnett, who has been an adviser to the school.

The issue could return to the high court in the future, with the prospect that all nine justices could participate.

The court, following its custom, did not provide a breakdown of the votes. But during arguments last month, four conservative justices seemed likely to side with the school, while the three liberals seemed just as firmly on the other side.

That left Chief Justice John Roberts appearing to hold the key vote, and suggests he went with the liberals to make the outcome 4-4.

The case came to the court amid efforts, mainly in conservative-led states, to insert religion into public schools. Those include a challenged Louisiana requirement that the Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms and a mandate from Oklahoma's state schools superintendent that the Bible be placed in public school classrooms.

St. Isidore, a K-12 online school, had planned to start classes for its first 200 enrollees last fall, with part of its mission to evangelize its students in the Catholic faith.

A key unresolved issue is whether the school is public or private. Charter schools are deemed public in Oklahoma and the other 45 states and the District of Columbia where they operate. North Dakota recently enacted legislation allowing for charter schools.

They are free and open to all, receive state funding, abide by antidiscrimination laws and submit to oversight of curriculum and testing. But they also are run by independent boards that are not part of local public school systems.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

A cross sits atop the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Nick Oxford)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is seen on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Nick Oxford)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE -State Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, speaks with a colleague, Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court orders Maine House to restore vote of GOP lawmaker who ID-ed trans teen athlete online

Critics say Trump's religion agenda will benefit conservative Christians the most

OPINION

Fulton County Schools making poor decisions in face of financial challenges

FCS plans to dip into reserves this year and tighten their belt for the long haul. But look more closely: The district’s biggest decisions don’t match its financial rhetoric.

The Latest

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring their second goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Milan and Bologna at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Friday May 9, 2025. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Pulisic, Musah, Robinson and Sargent to skip CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving US with depleted roster

6m ago

Rapper Kid Cudi takes the witness stand at the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

7m ago

Multiple people on private plane that crashed into San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say

10m ago

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.