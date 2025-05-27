Supreme Court rejects appeal of Massachusetts student who wanted to wear 'only two genders' T-shirt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of a Massachusetts student who was barred from wearing a T-shirt to school proclaiming there are only two genders.

The justices left in place a federal appeals court ruling that said it would not second-guess the decision of educators in Middleborough, Massachusetts, to not allow the T-shirt to be worn in a school environment because of a negative impact on transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

Educators at the John T. Nichols Middle School barred the student from wearing the T-shirt and an altered version with the words "two genders” covered up by tape with the word “censored” written on it.