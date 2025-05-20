Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court orders Maine House to restore vote of GOP lawmaker who ID-ed trans teen athlete online

The Supreme Court is siding with a GOP state lawmaker in Maine who was blocked from voting after she identified a transgender student athlete in a critical social-media post
The Supreme Court building is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Supreme Court building is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and PATRICK WHITTLE – Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Maine legislature to count the votes of a GOP lawmaker who was censured after she identified a transgender teen athlete in a viral social-media post.

The court majority sided with Rep. Laurel Libby, who filed an emergency appeal to restore her ability to vote while her lawsuit over the punishment plays out. There were two noted dissents, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The majority did not explain its reasoning, as is typical on the court's emergency docket. Jackson, for her part, said the case isn't an emergency in need of Supreme Court intervention since there are no significant upcoming votes where Libby's participation could change the outcome. She acknowledged, though, that the case “raises many difficult questions” and Libby may ultimately win.

The Democratic-controlled House censured Libby after finding her viral post had violated its code of ethics by putting the student at risk. She was blocked from speaking and voting on the floor after she refused to apologize.

Libby has argued that the punishment violates free-speech rights. She said the court’s decision restores a voice in the Legislature for the thousands of constituents she represents. “This is a victory not just for my constituents, but for the Constitution itself," she said.

Maine state attorneys argued that she still has other ways to participate in the legislative process, and would regain her voting power if she apologized. House Speaker Ryan Fecteau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Supreme Court's order halts a lower court ruling that the sanction isn't severe enough to overcome legal blocks on courts intervening with legislative functions.

Libby's February post was about a high school athlete who won a girls’ track competition. She said the student had previously competed in boys’ track. Her post included a photo of the student and first-name identification in quotation marks.

Libby's post went viral, preceding a public disagreement over the issue between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills. The Trump administration later filed a lawsuit against the state for not complying with the government's push to ban transgender athletes.

___

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writer Mark Sherman contributed to this story.

More Stories

Keep Reading

People wait in line during the last day of early voting at the Westgate Shopping Center on Nov. 2, 2018, in Macon. True the Vote facilitated over 250,000 voter challenges, exploiting a Georgia law that lets any resident challenge an unlimited number of their neighbors’ right to vote, Lauren Groh-Wargo writes. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times 2018)

Credit: Ruth Fremson/The New York Times

Fair Fight’s voter intimidation lawsuit matters for every American

Fair Fight sued True the Vote, accusing the far-right organization of using faulty data to conduct voter challenges and intimidate primarily marginalized citizens.

Appeals court skeptical True the Vote’s voter challenges were not intimidation

An appellate court seemed skeptical that a lower court judge considered attempted voter intimidation when ruling that True the Vote's mass challenges didn't threaten voters.

Judge OKs Iowa limits on K-6 gender identity, sexual orientation teaching but not elective programs

The Latest

President Donald Trump, center, is joined by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, as he departs the Capitol following a meeting with the House Republican Conference, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump tries to rally divided Republicans around his 'big beautiful bill'

7m ago

Southwest Airlines will require chargers be kept out while in use because of battery fire concerns

7m ago

Cassie's mother says Sean 'Diddy' Combs demanded $20K because her daughter was seeing someone else

7m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.