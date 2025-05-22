Supreme Court declines to reinstate independent agency board members fired by President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate independent agency board members fired by President Donald Trump.
The court’s action essentially extended an order Chief Justice John Roberts issued in April that had the effect of removing two board members who Trump fired from agencies that deal with labor issues, including one with a key role for federal workers as Trump aims to drastically downsize the workforce.
Neither agency has enough appointed members to take final actions on issues before them, as Trump has not sought to appoint replacements.
The decision Thursday keeps on hold an appellate ruling that had temporarily reinstated Gwynne Wilcox to the National Labor Relations Board and Cathy Harris to the Merit Systems Protection Board.
The court's three liberal justices dissented.
