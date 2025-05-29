Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Supreme Court backs Utah oil railroad expansion and scales back a key environmental law

The Supreme Court has backed a multibillion-dollar oil railroad expansion in Utah
FILE - A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday backed a multibillion-dollar oil railroad expansion in Utah, endorsing a limited interpretation of a key environmental law.

The 8-0 decision comes after an appeal to the high court from backers of the project, which is aimed at quadrupling oil production in the remote area of sandstone and sagebrush. Supporters said restricting the scope of environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act would speed development.

The case centers on the Uinta Basin Railway, a proposed 88-mile (142-kilometer) expansion that would connect oil and gas producers to the broader rail network and allow them to access larger markets.

The justices reversed a lower court decision and restored a critical approval from federal regulators on the Surface Transportation Board. The project could still face additional legal and regulatory hurdles.

Environmental groups and a Colorado county had argued that regulators must consider a broad range of potential impacts when they consider new development, including the potential impact of producing and refining so much more oil.

The justices, though, found that regulators were right to consider the direct effects of the project, rather than the wider upstream and downstream impact. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that courts should defer to regulators on “where to draw the line” on what factors to take into account. Four other conservative justices joined his opinion.

The court's conservative majority court has taken steps to curtail the power of federal regulators in other cases, including striking down the decades-old Chevron doctrine that made it easier for the federal government to set a wide range of regulations.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed with the outcome, but with a different legal reasoning. She said federal regulators do not have the authority to take into account any harms caused by the oil that might eventually be carried on the railway. She was joined by her two liberal colleagues.

Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the case after facing calls to step aside over ties to Philip Anschutz, a Colorado billionaire whose ownership of oil wells in the area means he could benefit if the project goes through. Gorsuch, as a lawyer in private practice, had represented Anschutz.

FILE - A pumpjack dips its head to extract oil in a basin north of Helper, Utah, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Members of Apache and others who want to halt a massive copper mining project on federal land in Arizona gather outside the U.S. District Court, May 7, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Credit: AP

The Supreme Court rejects a plea to block a copper mine on land in Arizona that's sacred to Apaches

Trump's push to save coal faces a new hurdle: his own trade war

GOP tax bill could make EVs more expensive, hit Georgia’s auto sector

A GOP-backed tax bill passed by the House on Friday aims to roll back federal clean energy incentives — a move critics warn could jeopardize EV and battery investments.

The Latest

Harvard President Alan Garber acknowledges an extended round of applause during Harvard University's commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Harvard holds commencement while facing pressure from Trump administration

6m ago

Judge denies bail to crypto investor charged with kidnapping and torturing man in posh NYC townhouse

7m ago

Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here’s what’s coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

8m ago

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida‘s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

2h ago
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Buford couple drowns while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.

2h ago