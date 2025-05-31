Story's go-ahead homer helps Red Sox snap 5-game skid in 5-1 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Trevor Story hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning and the Boston Red Sox snapped a five-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Atlanta jumped out to a lead in the first on Matt Olson's RBI single. Story and Boston took the lead in the fourth, added a run in the sixth and two more in the ninth on a two-run single by Rafael Devers to send the Braves to their fourth loss in five games.

Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito allowed one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Five Boston relievers combined to work 4 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts and just one hit.