Breaking: Driver pleads guilty in girl’s death at Henry school bus stop
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stop making cents: US Mint moves forward with plans to kill the penny

The U.S. Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and plans to stop producing the coin when those run out
FILE - Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ALAN SUDERMAN – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and plans to stop producing the coin when those run out, a Treasury Department official confirmed Thursday.

An immediate annual savings of $56 million in reduced material costs is expected by stopping penny production, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the news.

In February, President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered his administration to cease production of the 1-cent coin.

“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!” Trump wrote at that time in a post on his Truth Social site. “I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”

The nation's treasury secretary has the authority to mint and issue coins “in amounts the secretary decides are necessary to meet the needs of the United States.”

Advocates for ditching the penny cite its high production cost — almost 4 cents per penny now, according to the U.S. Mint — and limited utility. Fans of the penny cite its usefulness in charity drives and relative bargain in production costs compared with the nickel, which costs almost 14 cents to mint.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Pennies are the most popular coin made by the U.S. Mint, which reported making 3.2 billion of them last year. That’s more than half of all the new coins it made last year.

Congress, which dictates currency specifications such as the size and metal content of coins, could make Trump’s order permanent through law. But past congressional efforts to ditch the penny have failed.

Two bipartisan bills to kill the penny permanently were introduced this year.

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced the Make Sense Not Cents Act this month. In April, Reps. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., and Robert Garcia, D-Calif., along with Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., introduced the Common Cents Act.

__

Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

US Mint moves forward with plans to kill the penny

59m ago

Senate advances legislation to regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency

The crypto industry saw Trump as a champion. Some now fear he's putting personal profits first

1h ago

The Latest

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Multiple people on private plane that crashed into San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say

8m ago

Chicago Blackhawks hire Jeff Blashill as head coach, hoping for a turnaround

10m ago

The Latest: Kid Cudi testifies at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

13m ago

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.