Stephen Hayes Dacus becomes first foreign CEO of 7-Eleven in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Stephen Hayes Dacus was approved Tuesday to be the new chief executive of the operator of 7-Eleven, the first foreigner to lead the Japanese convenience store chain.

The American with a Japanese mother was appointed earlier this year to be chief executive of Seven & i Holdings Co., which operates the stores, known as "konbini" in Japan.

An acquisition proposal by Alimentation Couche-Tard of Canada, which the company has so far rejected, was not up for vote at the shareholders' meeting. The companies are discussing the proposal and Seven & i is conducting an internal study.