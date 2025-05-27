Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stephen Hayes Dacus becomes first foreign CEO of 7-Eleven in Japan

Stephen Hayes Dacus has been approved to be the new chief executive of the operator of 7-Eleven, the first foreigner to lead the Japanese convenience store chain
FILE - Stephen Hayes Dacus, who was tapped to be the next chief executive of Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, poses for a photo at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Stephen Hayes Dacus, who was tapped to be the next chief executive of Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, poses for a photo at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama, File)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — Stephen Hayes Dacus was approved Tuesday to be the new chief executive of the operator of 7-Eleven, the first foreigner to lead the Japanese convenience store chain.

The American with a Japanese mother was appointed earlier this year to be chief executive of Seven & i Holdings Co., which operates the stores, known as "konbini" in Japan.

An acquisition proposal by Alimentation Couche-Tard of Canada, which the company has so far rejected, was not up for vote at the shareholders' meeting. The companies are discussing the proposal and Seven & i is conducting an internal study.

Dacus has promised further growth for the business, which has been widening its overseas appeal. The 7-Eleven chain is the biggest convenience store chain in the U.S. But some analysts say there are challenges in the Japanese market, where the population is rapidly aging and competition is fierce among konbini brands.

Fluent in Japanese and English, Dacus previously worked at Walmart, Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo and other retailers. Shareholders appeared to have high hopes for his leadership and the rest of the new team that also won their approval. It remains unclear whether the company is going to go it alone or decide to collaborate with Couche-Tard.

The 7-Eleven stores in Japan sell everything from ice cream to batteries to health needs and hot meals. Some stores allow customers to pay utility bills or use the copier machine. They also work with local governments to help out during disasters, providing water, relief supplies, toilet facilities and emergency information.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

More Stories

Keep Reading

Anna Griffin’s Atlanta-based crafting business is responding to tariffs with creativity and making adjustments. Her hope is that small businesses will have a seat at the table when decisions are made that directly shape their future. (Courtesy of Anna Griffin)

Credit: " "

OPINION

I built a small business in Atlanta. Creativity is helping us adapt to tariffs.

Tariff policies end up punishing the very entrepreneurs who make our economy thrive, says Anna Griffin, who founded her high-end crafting design company in Atlanta in 1994

Trump says US Steel will keep HQ in Pittsburgh in a sign he'll approve bid by Japan-based Nippon

McDonald's is closing its CosMc's restaurants but plans to test drinks the chain 'inspired'

The Latest

D-Fend Solutions counter drone technology is demonstrated, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Reston, Va. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Nets and high-tech hijackings: Anti-drone systems offer new ways to counter rising threats

13m ago

Tesla's monthly sales in Europe plunge by half, signaling backlash against Musk runs deep

26m ago

France's National Assembly to vote on long-debated bill legalizing end-of-life options

31m ago

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit