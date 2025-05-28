State can't use medication evidence to counter insanity defense in fatal crash, Georgia court says

The trial court said the state could use that evidence, but the state Court of Appeals reversed that ruling in a pretrial appeal. The state then appealed to the state Supreme Court, which upheld the intermediate appeals court's ruling.

An Atlanta-area psychologist with a years-long history of bipolar disorder, Wierson believed at the time of the crash that she was on a mission from God to save her daughter from being killed, her lawyers have said.

Georgia law outlines two tests for someone seeking to use an insanity defense at trial. Both have to do with the person’s mental state “at the time of” the alleged crime. The first says a person shall not be found guilty of a crime if they “did not have mental capacity to distinguish between right and wrong” related to the act. The second says a person shall not be found guilty of a crime if the person acted because of “a delusional compulsion” that “overmastered” their will.

An expert hired by the defense and another engaged by the court found that Wierson met both of those criteria. Justice Andrew Pinson wrote in Wednesday's majority opinion that the law says nothing about the cause of the person's mental state at the time of the crime.

“Put simply, the plain language of the insanity-defense statutes gives not even a hint that these defenses would not be available to a person who has ‘brought about’ the relevant mental state voluntarily, whether by not taking medication or otherwise,” he wrote.

Robert Rubin, a lawyer for Wierson, has said that his client is “haunted by the tragic consequences” of her actions. But he said in an email Wednesday that he hopes the Supreme Court ruling will allow the case to be resolved without a trial.

“The Georgia Supreme Court reaffirmed the basic principle that the focus of an insanity case is the defendant’s state of mind at the time of the act,” he wrote. “The State never disputed that our client was insane at the time of the accident. Its attempt to make this case about alleged medication compliance was misplaced and dragged this case out unnecessarily.”

The DeKalb County district attorney's office did not immediately have a comment Wednesday. Bruce Hagen, a lawyer for the Jenness family said in an email that he was “very disappointed, although not surprised” by the high court's ruling.

In its ruling on this case, the Supreme Court also overturned its own ruling in a 1982 case that had created an exception to the insanity defenses. That case involved a man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia who, against his doctor's orders, put himself in a highly stressful situation and ended up killing two people.