Stars pull goalie Oettinger after Oilers score on 1st 2 shots in Game 5 of West final

DALLAS (AP) — Stars starting goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled after giving up two goals on the only two shots he faced in the first 7:09 of a must-win Game 5 for Dallas in the Western Conference final against Edmonton on Thursday night.

The Stars called a timeout after Mattias Janmark's short wrister that went under Oettinger's legs to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Casey DeSmith took over in net after not playing since April 26.

Edmonton, which went into the game with a 3-1 series lead and trying to knock Dallas out in the West final for the second year in a row, got its first goal when 40-year-old Corey Perry scored on a power play only 2:31 into the game.