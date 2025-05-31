Spencer Schwellenbach stymies Red Sox on 25th birthday in Braves' 5-0 victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings on his 25th birthday to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Saturday.
Schwellenbach (4-1) allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter. He rebounded against the Red Sox after giving up a grand slam to Rafael Devers in a 10-4 loss May 18 in Boston.
Schwellenbach has gone six-plus innings in four consecutive starts and it was the ninth time in 12 starts he's made it into at least the sixth inning this season.
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit fourth-inning home runs off Walker Buehler (4-3).
Buehler allowed five earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Key moment
The Braves scored four runs in fourth to take a 5-0 lead. It was just the third time since May 5 the Braves have scored at least four runs in an inning.
Key stat
Schwellenbach threw 10 pitches 99 mph or more in the first two innings. Those were the 10 fastest pitches of his career. Before Saturday, his fastest was 98.9 mph.
Up next
LHP Garrett Crochet (4-4, 2.04 ERA) was set to start for Boston against RHP Bryce Elder (2-2, 4.50) on Sunday in the series finale.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.