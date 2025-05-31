Spencer Schwellenbach stymies Red Sox on 25th birthday in Braves' 5-0 victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings on his 25th birthday to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Saturday.

Schwellenbach (4-1) allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter. He rebounded against the Red Sox after giving up a grand slam to Rafael Devers in a 10-4 loss May 18 in Boston.

Schwellenbach has gone six-plus innings in four consecutive starts and it was the ninth time in 12 starts he's made it into at least the sixth inning this season.