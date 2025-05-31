Spencer Schwellenbach stymies Red Sox on 25th birthday in Braves' 5-0 victory

Georgia News
Spencer Schwellenbach struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings on his 25th birthday to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Saturday
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By RICK FARLOW – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings on his 25th birthday to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Saturday.

Schwellenbach (4-1) allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter. He rebounded against the Red Sox after giving up a grand slam to Rafael Devers in a 10-4 loss May 18 in Boston.

Schwellenbach has gone six-plus innings in four consecutive starts and it was the ninth time in 12 starts he's made it into at least the sixth inning this season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit fourth-inning home runs off Walker Buehler (4-3).

Buehler allowed five earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

The Braves scored four runs in fourth to take a 5-0 lead. It was just the third time since May 5 the Braves have scored at least four runs in an inning.

Key stat

Schwellenbach threw 10 pitches 99 mph or more in the first two innings. Those were the 10 fastest pitches of his career. Before Saturday, his fastest was 98.9 mph.

Up next

LHP Garrett Crochet (4-4, 2.04 ERA) was set to start for Boston against RHP Bryce Elder (2-2, 4.50) on Sunday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox's Walker Buehler pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II catches a deep fly ball for an out against Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Rafael Montero (48) and Ronald Acuña Jr., right, celebrate after their win over the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

