South Korean navy patrol plane crashes in country's south

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean navy plane with four crew members crashed during a training flight on Thursday and it was not immediately known if they survived, the navy said.

The P-3C patrol plane took off from its base in the southeastern city of Pohang at 1:43 p.m. but fell to the ground due to unknown reasons, the navy said in a statement.

The navy is working to determine the status of the four people aboard the plane and why it crashed, the statement said. There have been no reports of civilian casualties on the ground, it said.