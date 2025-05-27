Nation & World News
Nation & World News

South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in Oscar-winning film 'Tsotsi', dies aged 40

Presley Chweneyagae, the South African actor who gained international recognition for his leading role in the 2005 film Tsotsi,has died
FILE - Director Gavin Hood, left, and actor Presley Chweneyagae from the best foreign language film "Tsotsi" from South Africa, arrive for the 78th Academy Awards on March 5, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Director Gavin Hood, left, and actor Presley Chweneyagae from the best foreign language film "Tsotsi" from South Africa, arrive for the 78th Academy Awards on March 5, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)
By MICHELLE GUMEDE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Presley Chweneyagae, the South African actor who gained international recognition for his leading role in the 2005 film "Tsotsi", which won South Africa’s first ever Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, has died. He was 40 years old.

His talent agency MLA on Tuesday confirmed Chweneyagae's death and said South Africa had lost one of its “most gifted and beloved actors.”

“His passion for empowering the next generation of artists will remain integral to his legacy,” MLA CEO Nina Morris Lee said in a statement. She gave no details about the cause of death.

Chweneyagae’s three-decade-long career spanned theatre, television, and film.

His award-winning performance in “Tsotsi,” based on the 1961 novel by South Africa’s preeminent playwright Athol Fugard and directed by Gavin Hood, catapulted him to international stardom.

Chweneyagae was also a gifted writer and director, co-authoring the internationally acclaimed stage play “Relativity” with Paul Grootboom.

The South African government paid tribute to Chweneyagae, lauding his outstanding contribution to the film, television and theatre fraternity.

“The nation mourns the loss of a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up our screens and hearts,” the government said in a post on X. “Your legacy will live on through the powerful stories you told.”

The South Africa Film and Television Awards organization, known as SAFTA, paid tribute to Chweneyagae, calling him a “true legend of South African Cinema" on X.

“Rest in Power … a powerhouse performer whose talent left an indelible mark on our screens and in our hearts,” SAFTA posted.

The secretary general of the ANC, the party that dominated South African politics for 30 years, offered his condolences.

Fikile Mbalula described Chweneyagae as a “giant of South African film and theatre.”

“His legacy in ‘Tsotsi,’ ‘The River,’ and beyond will live on. Condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his brilliance,” Mbalula said.

FILE - Presley Chweneyagae accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for "Tsotsi" at the Black Movie Awards, Oct. 15, 2006 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Director Scarlett Johansson poses for a portrait photograph for the film 'Eleanor the Great' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Stewart and Harris Dickinson are now directors. Here's what they say

Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value' sends Cannes swooning

Cannes awards Palme d'Or to Iranian revenge drama 'It Was Just an Accident'

The Latest

Trader Edward McCarthy works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Wall Street's roller-coaster ride whips back upward after Trump pauses more of his tariffs

6m ago

The Latest: NPR and stations file lawsuit against Trump, arguing ending federal funding is illegal

10m ago

NPR sues Trump administration over executive order to cut federal funding to public media

14m ago

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit