Breaking: Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, setting homes and vehicles on fire

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting about 15 homes on fire as well as vehicles, and forcing evacuations along several blocks
Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood during foggy weather early Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire as well as vehicles, and forcing evacuations along several blocks, authorities said.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now."

He said “there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described “a gigantic debris field" in a dense, packed neighborhood where a number of military families live.

It was not known if there were any injuries.

People in the neighborhood described being awakened by a large boom and seeing an orange glow in the sky.

Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed. “You could barely see in front of you," he said.

The Cessna 550 aircraft crashed at about 3:45 a.m. near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

The plane can carry six to eight people.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

In October 2021, a twin-engine plane plowed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes. It was preparing to land at the airport.

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

