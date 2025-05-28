Shohei Ohtani's 20th homer of season places him in elite Dodgers company

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the third player in Dodgers history to reach 20 homers in the team's first 55 games with a two-run drive during the fourth inning Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Japanese star joined Gil Hodges (21 in 1951) and Cody Bellinger (20 in 2019) as Dodgers with at least 20 homers in the first 55 games. It is the 64th time a player in the majors did it in the same span, the first since the New York Mets' Pete Alonso in 2023.

Ohtani — a three-time MVP who leads the major leagues in homers — drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee into the left-field stands for a 4-0 lead. It was the fourth time this season Ohtani has gone deep to the opposite side.