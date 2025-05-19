Shedeur Sanders signs rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shedeur Sanders reached his next NFL milestone on Monday as he signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland traded up with Seattle to take Sanders in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick and end the drama as the draft's most recognizable player fell to the third day.

Sanders set Colorado single-season records last year as the Buffaloes made a bowl game for only the third time since 2008. He passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and accounted for 41 total TDs en route to being selected as the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team selection on the AP All-America team.