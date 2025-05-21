Nation & World News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder beat the rested Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of West finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half, and the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball up court against Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half, and the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP finalist, had nine assists. He made 8 of 14 field goals after halftime.

Julius Randle scored 28 points for Minnesota, but just eight in the second half. Anthony Edwards, who had been averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs, was held to 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Oklahoma City was just two days removed from eliminating Denver in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. Minnesota hadn't played since May 14.

Game 2 is Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Minnesota led 48-44 at halftime as Randle scored 20 points and made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 11 points on 2-of-13 shooting before the break.

The Thunder went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take a 66-60 lead. A short time later, Kenrich Williams, a rarely-used sub this postseason, hit a midrange jumper and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to put the Thunder up 71-62. Oklahoma City outscored Minnesota 32-18 in the third quarter to take a 76-66 advantage into the fourth.

A spinning dunk by Holmgren in traffic put Oklahoma City ahead 86-75 and drew a roar from the crowd. Gilgeous-Alexander threw up a prayer as he was being fouled while falling to the floor. The ball rolled in, and he made the free throw to make it 91-77 with seven minutes remaining.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, meets with his wife, Hailey Summers, and their son Ares Alexander following Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, applies pressure on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works the floor against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Christian Braun (0) in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

FILE - A ninth grader places his cellphone into a phone holder as he enters class at Delta High School, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

