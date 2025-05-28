Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sen. Cory Booker expands upon historic Senate floor speech for new book, 'Stand'

Sen. Cory Booker has expanded upon his historic Senate floor speech from last month into an upcoming book
This cover image released by St. Martin's Press shows "Stand" by Cory Booker. (St. Martin's Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by St. Martin's Press shows "Stand" by Cory Booker. (St. Martin's Press via AP)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Cory Booker has expanded upon his historic Senate floor speech from last month into an upcoming book.

“Stand” will be published Nov. 11, St. Martin's Press announced Wednesday. In April, the New Jersey Democrat made headlines by delivering the country's longest continuous Senate floor speech — just over 25 hours. The 56-year-old Booker spoke in opposition to numerous Trump administration policies, whether the desire to make Canada part of the United States or cuts to Social Security offices.

“This book is about the virtues vital to our success as a nation and lessons we can draw from generations of Americans who fought for them,” Booker said in a statement.

Booker's speech broke a record set by Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, a segregationist and southern Democrat who opposed the advance of the Civil Rights Act of 1957, which eventually passed.

Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor.

This cover image released by St. Martin's Press shows "Stand" by Cory Booker. (St. Martin's Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., stands inside the House of Representatives ahead of last year's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. An updated version of the reconciliation bill unveiled Wednesday night included language championed by Clyde to repeal a $200 tax on the purchase of gun silencers. (Nathan Posner for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.

Senate clears way to block clean air standards in California, including vehicle emission rules

Can Trump, Kemp get in sync for Senate race? Could reshape 2026 contest.

The two men met recently to discuss unifying behind a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The Latest

President Donald Trump listens during the 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump administration to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

11m ago

French court sentences former surgeon to 20 years for raping 299 children

23m ago

Zelenskyy visits Berlin as he seeks more support for Ukraine's defense as Russia steps up attacks

24m ago

Featured

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.