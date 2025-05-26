SEC schools awarded 8 of the 16 NCAA baseball regional sites; 64-team field to be announced Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Southeastern Conference schools were awarded eight of the 16 regional sites for the NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday, tying the record it set in 2023.

The rest of the 64-team field and first-round matchups will be announced Monday by the Division I Baseball Committee.

The SEC will have Arkansas (43-13), Auburn (38-18), Georgia (42-15), LSU (43-14), Mississippi (40-19), Tennessee (43-16), Texas (42-12) and Vanderbilt (42-16) playing at home to start the national tournament.