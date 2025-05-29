Nation & World News
Search suspended for a missing man in Swiss glacier collapse that destroyed 90% of an Alpine village

A 64-year-old man remains missing after a huge mass of rock and ice from a glacier crashed down a Swiss mountainside the day before
An aerial view shows the destruction of Blatten, Switzerland, Thursday, May 29, 2025, one day after a massive debris avalanche, triggered by the collapse of the Birch Glacier, swept down to the valley floor and demolished large parts of the village. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)





An aerial view shows the destruction of Blatten, Switzerland, Thursday, May 29, 2025, one day after a massive debris avalanche, triggered by the collapse of the Birch Glacier, swept down to the valley floor and demolished large parts of the village. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

GENEVA (AP) — The search for a missing 64-year-old man was suspended Thursday because of unsafe conditions after a huge mass of rock and ice from a glacier crashed down a Swiss mountainside the day before.

The landslide sent plumes of dust skyward and coated with mud nearly all of an Alpine village that authorities had evacuated earlier this month as a precaution. State Councilor Stéphane Ganzer told Radio Télévision Suisse that 90% of the village was destroyed.

The Cantonal Police of Valais said that a search and rescue operation was temporarily suspended Thursday afternoon because of falling debris.

The regional government said in a statement that a large chunk of the Birch Glacier above the village had broken off, causing the landslide, which also buried the nearby Lonza River bed, raising the possibility of dammed water flows.

Video on social media and Swiss television showed that the mudslide near Blatten, in the southern Lötschental valley, partially submerged homes and other buildings under a mass of brownish sludge.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter is expected to visit the area on Friday.

In recent days, authorities had ordered the evacuation of about 300 people, as well as all livestock, from the village amid fears that the 1.5 million-cubic meter (52 million-cubic foot) glacier was at risk of collapse.

Swiss glaciologists have repeatedly expressed concerns about a thaw in recent years — attributed in large part to global warming — that has accelerated the retreat of glaciers in Switzerland.

The landlocked Alpine country has the most glaciers of any country in Europe, and saw 4% of its total glacier volume disappear in 2023. That was the second-biggest decline in a single year after a 6% drop in 2022.

This combo picture shows the village of Blatten photographed on Sunday, May 18, 2025, left, and a view captured one day after a massive debris avalanche triggered by the collapse of the Birch Glacier, swept down to the valley floor and demolised large parts of the village of Blatten, Switzerland, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Cyril Zingaro and Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)







This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the village of Blatten after suffering a mudslide, in Switzerland, Thursday May 29, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)







This combo shows the village of Blatten, in Switzerland, on Nov. 3, 2024, top, and on Thursday, May 29, 2025, bottom, after suffering a mudslide. (Maxar Technologies via AP)







A large avalanche with a mixture of ice, rock, snow and water reach the valley floor is pictured in Wiler after the Birch glacier collapsing above Blatten, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)



Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 29, 2025.(AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)



Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida‘s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)



Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

