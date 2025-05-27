Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Salesforce is buying Informatica in deal worth approximately $8 billion

Salesforce is buying AI-powered cloud data management company Informatica in an approximately $8 billion deal
FILE - People walk past the Salesforce Tower in New York on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - People walk past the Salesforce Tower in New York on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

Salesforce is buying AI-powered cloud data management company Informatica in an approximately $8 billion deal.

Informatica's shareholders will receive $25 per share, a premium of about 11% from Friday's closing price of $22.55.

The transaction will give Salesforce access to Informatica's data management capabilities.

Informatica was taken private in 2015 by private equity firm Permira and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for about $5.3 billion. It went public again in 2021.

“Joining forces with Salesforce represents a significant leap forward in our journey to bring ​​data and AI to life by empowering businesses with the transformative power of their most critical asset — their data,” Informatica CEO Amit Walia said in a statement on Tuesday. “We have a shared vision for how we can help organizations harness the full value of their data in the AI era.”

Robin Washington, president and chief operating and financial officer at Salesforce, said in a statement that the acquisition will look to take advantage of Informatica's capabilities quickly, particularly in areas such as the public sector, life sciences, health care, and financial services. San Francisco-based Salesforce is set to report its quarterly financial results Wednesday after the bell.

Both companies' boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close early in Salesforce’s fiscal 2027.

Shares of Salesforce rose slightly before the market open, while Informatica's stock jumped 5.7%.

FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo, Salesforce chairman Marc Benioff speaks during a news conference, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A view of the skyline of Midtown Atlanta on Dec. 2, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta financial firm announces new CEO after string of ownership changes

GreenSky has gone from a publicly traded company to being acquired by Goldman Sachs to then being sold by the bank, just in the past four years.

A new group steps in to develop $17B ‘Project Sail’ data center near Atlanta

Prologis officials confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the San Francisco-based company is under contract to acquire the roughly 831-acre project site.

OpenAI recruits legendary iPhone designer Jony Ive to work on AI hardware in $6.5B deal

The Latest

FILE - A relief sculpture rests on a gate to the entrance of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., March 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Trump administration moves to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

7m ago

Pope Leo XIV casts doubt on which soccer club he supports during audience with Italian champ Napoli

16m ago

King Charles to outline Canada's priorities in Parliament amid Trump annexation threat

35m ago

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit