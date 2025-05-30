Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russian captain denies manslaughter in North Sea collision, faces UK trial in January

The Russian captain of a cargo ship that collided with a U.S. tanker in the North Sea has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter
4 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The Russian captain of a cargo ship that collided with a U.S. tanker in the North Sea pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of one of his crew at a U.K. court hearing on Friday.

Vladimir Motin, 59, from St. Petersburg, appeared by video link from prison for the pretrial hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. Assisted by a Russian interpreter, he denied a charge of gross manslaughter over the death of 38-year-old Mark Angelo Pernia.

Motin was ordered detained until his next hearing, and his trial was set for Jan. 12.

The Portugal-flagged cargo ship Solong was traveling at about 15 knots (17 mph or 28 kph) when it hit the anchored tanker MV Stena Immaculate about 12 miles (19 kilometers) off the coast of northeast England on March 10, sparking a fire that lasted nearly a week. The tanker was transporting jet fuel for the U.S. military.

Rescuers saved 36 people from both ships. Pernia, from the Philippines, is missing and presumed dead.

U.K. authorities have said that there's nothing to indicate that the collision was connected to national security.

Environmental damage from the collision was far less than initially feared, though thousands of pellets used in plastics production, known as nurdles, from the ruptured containers on the Solong have since washed up along England’s east coast.

Conservationists say the nurdles aren't toxic, but can harm animals if ingested.

More Stories

Keep Reading

South Korean firefighters and military officers work at the scene of a South Korean navy plane's crash in Pohang, South Korea, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Yun Kwan-shik/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

South Korean navy patrol plane crashes in country's south, killing 4

A Norwegian man awoke to find a grounded cargo ship had narrowly missed his home

North Korea detains 4 officials over the failed launch of a naval destroyer

The Latest

Fans watch on Court Philippe-Chatrier during a first-round match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and France's Arthur Rinderknech in the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

French Open: 2 of 36 night matches have involved women with Amélie Mauresmo in charge

4m ago

‘And Just Like That…’ finds its voice as season 3 embraces queerness, maturity — and messy truth

8m ago

Trump has long warned of a government 'deep state.' Now in power, he's under pressure to expose it

19m ago

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida’s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.