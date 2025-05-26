Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russia sent a record number of drones into Ukraine overnight, an official says

A Ukrainian official says an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine was the biggest of the three-year war
In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, Russian serviceman train to operate military drones in an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, Russian serviceman train to operate military drones in an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
4 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official said Monday that an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine was the biggest of the three-year war.

The Russian bombardment included 355 drones, Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Ukrainian air force’s communications department, told The Associated Press.

Russia also fired nine cruise missiles during the Sunday night attack, Ukrainian authorities said. Officials reported some civilians were injured. No deaths were immediately reported.

On Saturday night, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other regions came under a massive Russian combined drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens. Ukrainian officials described it as Russia’s largest aerial assault during the war.

The numbers could not be independently verified.

There was no immediate comment from Russian authorities.

In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, Russian serviceman train to work with military drones in an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, Russian serviceman train to operate military drones in an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, May 24, 2025, Russian servicemen react in a bus upon arrival to Chkalovsky airport, outside Moscow, Russia, after returning from captivity by a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds more prisoners as another attack on Kyiv leaves 3 dead

Russian hackers target Western firms shipping aid to Ukraine, US intelligence says

What to know about the battle for Russia's Kursk region

The Latest

An Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip is seen from southern Israel, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Israeli strikes kill 52 in Gaza, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter, medics say

15m ago

European shares gain after Trump pushes back planned 50% tariffs on EU

22m ago

Live updates: Israeli strikes pound Gaza as a US-backed group plans to start aid operations

40m ago

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.