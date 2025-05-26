Russia sent a record number of drones into Ukraine overnight, an official says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official said Monday that an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine was the biggest of the three-year war.
The Russian bombardment included 355 drones, Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Ukrainian air force’s communications department, told The Associated Press.
Russia also fired nine cruise missiles during the Sunday night attack, Ukrainian authorities said. Officials reported some civilians were injured. No deaths were immediately reported.
On Saturday night, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other regions came under a massive Russian combined drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens. Ukrainian officials described it as Russia’s largest aerial assault during the war.
The numbers could not be independently verified.
There was no immediate comment from Russian authorities.
