Russia seizes Ukrainian border villages as its massive bombing campaign slows

A Ukrainian official says Russian forces have taken over four border villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen attend a military training in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, May 26, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

By HANNA ARHIROVA and KATIE MARIE DAVIES – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have taken four border villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, a local official said Tuesday, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had issued an order to establish a buffer zone along the border.

Meanwhile, a Russian bombing campaign that had escalated in recent days slowed overnight as far fewer Russian drones targeted Ukrainian towns and cities.

Moscow's invasion has shown no signs of stopping despite months of intense U.S.-led efforts to secure a ceasefire and get traction for peace talks. Since Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Turkey earlier this month for their first direct talks in three years, a large prisoner exchange has been the only tangible outcome, but negotiations have brought no significant breakthrough.

Between Friday and Sunday, Russia launched around 900 drones at Ukraine, officials said, amid a spate of large-scale bombardments. On Sunday night, Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the 3-year war against Ukraine, firing 355 drones.

From Monday to Tuesday, Russia fired 60 drones at Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said Tuesday.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses had downed 99 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions.

In Sumy, Russian forces are trying to advance deeper after capturing villages, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy regional military administration, said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces are endeavoring to hold the line, he said. Residents of the captured villages were evacuated earlier, and there is no immediate threat to civilians, Hryhorov said.

Putin visited the Kursk region last week for the first time since Moscow claimed that it drove Ukrainian forces out of the area last month. Kyiv officials have denied the claim. Ukraine seized a pocket of land in Kursk last August.

The long border remains vulnerable to Ukrainian incursions, Putin said. He said he told the Russian military to create a “security buffer zone” along the border but provided no public details of where the proposed zone would be or how far it would stretch.

Putin said a year ago that a Russian offensive at the time aimed to create a buffer zone in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. That could have helped protect Russia’s Belgorod border region, where frequent Ukrainian attacks have embarrassed the Kremlin.

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen attend a military training in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, May 26, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

