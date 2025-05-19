Nation & World News
Russia outlaws Amnesty International in latest crackdown on dissent and activists

FILE - People hold candles and signs during a vigil organized by Amnesty International in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, in Lisbon, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

FILE - People hold candles and signs during a vigil organized by Amnesty International in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, in Lisbon, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
By The Associated Press
The Russian authorities on Monday outlawed Amnesty International as an "undesirable organization," a label that under a 2015 law makes involvement with such organizations a criminal offense.

The decision by the Russian Prosecutor General's office, announced in an online statement, is the latest in the unrelenting crackdown on Kremlin critics, journalists and activists that intensified to unprecedented levels after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The designation means the international human rights group must stop any work in Russia, and it subjects those who cooperate with it or support it to prosecution, including if anyone shares Amnesty International’s reports on social media.

Amnesty International did not immediately comment on the move.

Russia's list of “undesirable organizations” currently covers 223 entities, including prominent independent news outlets and rights groups. Among those are prominent news organizations like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty or Russian independent outlet Meduza, think tanks like Chatham House, anti-corruption group Transparency International, and Open Russia, an opposition group founded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled tycoon who became an opposition figure.

After Open Russia was declared undesirable in 2021 and disbanded to protect its members, its leader, Andrei Pivovarov, was arrested and convicted on charges of carrying out activities of an undesirable organization. He was sentenced to four years in prison and released in 2024 in the largest prisoner exchange with the West since Soviet times.

Amnesty International was launched in 1961. The group documents and reports human rights violations around the globe and campaigns for the release of those it deems unjustly imprisoned. It has released reports on Russia's war in Ukraine, accusing Moscow of crimes against humanity, and has spoken out against the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent that has swept up thousands of people in recent years.

Amnesty International's recent statements on Russia included decrying a prison sentence handed to prominent election monitoring activists Grigory Melkonyants as a "brazen and politically motivated clampdown on peaceful activism."

It also spoke out against a series of arrests of publishing professionals in Russia last week over alleged “LGBTQ+ propaganda” in books. “This shameless heavy-handed use of state apparatus against literature is as absurd as it is terrifying,” said Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia director.

In its statement, the Prosecutor General's office accused the group of running “Russophobic projects" and activities aimed at Russia's “political and economic isolation.”

Grigory Melkonyants, right, co-chair of Russia's leading independent election monitoring group Golos who faces up to 5 years in prison, looks at the media standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing as Lawyer Mikhail Biryukov, stands near in Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of Russia's leading independent election monitoring group Golos who faces up to six years in prison, looks at the media standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

