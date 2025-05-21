Rookie Dylan Crews hits tiebreaking HR before leaving game as Nationals top Braves 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Dylan Crews hit a tiebreaking home run in the second inning before leaving the game in the sixth as the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Crews, the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB amateur draft, hit a solo shot with two out in the second inning off Atlanta ace Spencer Strider that snapped a 3-all tie.

Crews walked in his second plate appearance in the fifth before being replaced in center field by Nasim Nuñez in the top of the sixth. Crews left the game due to a sore left side and lower back. He is expected to get an MRI on Wednesday.