Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ronaldo teases about future by saying 'chapter is over' with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr might be done
FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the crowd after winning the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the crowd after winning the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr might be done.

The 40-year-old Portugal striker posted a message on social media hours after the final round of the Saudi Pro League late Monday sparking speculation over the future of one of the most high-profile figures in sports.

“This chapter is over,” Ronaldo told his 115 million followers on X, above a picture of him in an Al-Nassr jersey. “The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

The five-time world player of the year joined Al-Nassr in late 2022 and his contract will expire at the end of June.

On Saturday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Ronaldo could play at the new-look, expanded Club World Cup starting on June 14 because of a unique transfer window created for the tournament.

“There are discussions with some clubs," Infantino told online streamer IShowSpeed, whose YouTube channel has more than 39 million subscribers. "So if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows. Still a few weeks time, will be fun.”

Al-Nassr, which finished in third place in the Saudi league this season, did not qualify for the Club World Cup — where Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's great rival, will be playing with Inter Miami.

Ronaldo did not react on Saturday to Infantino’s speculation on his social media channels.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his team lost to Kawasaki Frontale during a AFC Champions League Elite semifinal soccer match at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ali Issa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes a shot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Denmark, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti waits for the start of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

Real Madrid makes Ancelotti's departure official, calling the coach a 'true legend'

Alonso officially takes over as Real Madrid's coach and vows to follow in the footsteps of Ancelotti

Real Madrid confirms Xabi Alonso is returning as 'one of the best coaches in the world'

The Latest

People fill water containers at a distribution point due to water outages in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

A leading medical group warns of a rise in cholera cases and new outbreak in Sudan

10m ago

4 Liverpool fans seriously hurt when car plowed into a crowd. The suspect acted alone, police say

22m ago

World shares are mixed and US futures jump ahead of Wall St reopening from holiday

23m ago

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit