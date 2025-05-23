Ronald Acuña set to make his return to the majors from a left knee injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former MVP Ronald Acuña is set to make his season debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The Braves announced after Thursday night's loss to Washington that Acuña will make his return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for nearly one year when Atlanta opens a three-game series at home against San Diego.

Acuña tore the ACL in his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. Acuña played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6 for 15 with two homers and now is ready to get back to the majors.