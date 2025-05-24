Ronald Acuña Jr. homers for 2nd straight game in return to lineup as Braves beat Padres 7-1

Matt Olson hit his fifth homer in seven games for the Braves, who took advantage of an unexpected bullpen game from the Padres after starter Michael King was scratched less than an hour game time due to shoulder stiffness.

Grant Holmes (3-3) gave up one run in seven innings, his fifth quality start in 10 chances this season. The 29-year-old right-hander gave up six hits, a walk and struck out six.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who won Friday's game with a homer in the ninth inning, went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.

Padres starter Sean Reynolds (0-1) worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits, including Olson’s home run. Reynolds threw a season-high 57 pitches as the Padres lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Key moment

With the Braves leading 3-1 in the sixth inning, Machado and Jackson Merrill reached to open the inning. Holmes struck out Xander Bogaerts and retired Gavin Sheets and Jake Croneworth to get out of the jam.

Key stat

Braves rookie Drake Baldwin is hitting .488 in May (20 for 41) with three home runs and nine RBIs after going 3 for 4 with a walk.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3, 3.52) will face Padres RHP Dylan Cease (1-3, 4.50) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

