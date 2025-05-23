Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits long homer on first pitch in his return to Braves after missing 1 year

Ronald Acuña Jr. crushed his first pitch 467 feet for a home run in his dramatic return to the Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. crushed his first pitch 467 feet for a home run in his dramatic return to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Making his first appearance in almost one year, the 2023 NL MVP ,was activated from the injured list and restored to the Braves' lineup almost one year after he tore his left ACL.

Acuña, in his customary leadoff position in the lineup, turned on a fastball from San Diego right-hander Nick Pivetta' and sent the ball into the seats in left-center. Acuña hesitated briefly on his jog around the bases for a shuffle step.

Infielder Orlando Arcia, a 2023 All-Star, was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Acuña, who started in right field.

Acuña said through translator Franco Garcia he was “super excited, super happy” to make his return and added “I couldn't sleep that much” after receiving the news of his return on Thursday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced after Thursday night's 8-7 loss at Washington that Acuña would make his season debut on Friday night.

Snitker said Friday it felt good to make out his first lineup of 2025 that included Acuña.

“He’s one of those players that you better not go get a beer or whatever, because you might miss something really cool, you know?” Snitker said. “I mean, he’s that type of force, I think, in the game. I think he’s going to energize everybody. Gonna energize the fans. Gonna energize his teammates."

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, hurt his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. The 27-year-old played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6 for 15 with two home runs.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

This is Acuña's second comeback from a major knee injury. He tore his right ACL on July 10, 2021, and returned the following April. When asked Friday what is different about this rehabilitation process, he said "Patience. The patience, for sure. ... I just think I'm in a much better place."

Atlanta entered 24-25 after an 0-7 start.

“It's huge,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “The talent is there. The energy he brings, having Ronald up there at the top of the lineup. ... he can change a game at any point.”

Acuña was a unanimous NL MVP in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuña also stole 73 bases that year to become the only player with 40 homers and 70 steals in one season.

Arcia, 30, was a 2023 NL All-Star when he hit .264 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs. Arcia lost his starting job due to an inability to compensate at the plate while suffering a defensive decline. He hit only .194 in 31 at-bats this season.

Snitker said he hopes Arcia would ccept a minor league assignment if he does not land another job in the majors.

“I think we all know that it's a business,” Acuña said of Arcia getting cut. “I'm happy to be back but I'm sorry that's the move.”

Nick Allen has taken over as the starting shortstop. Snitker said Luke Williams is the backup shortstop and Eli White, a part-time starter in the outfield, will see more time in the infield.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after hitting a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) signs autographs for fans while on a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers Friday, May 16, 2025 at Coolray Field. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ronald Acuña will return to Braves on Friday

Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who’s been working his way back from a left ACL tear suffered last May, is expected to rejoin the Braves in the coming days.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homers as Atlanta return draws closer

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. to return Friday from left knee injury

The Latest

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

White House slashing staff in major overhaul of National Security Council, officials say

8m ago

Trump says US Steel will keep HQ in Pittsburgh in a sign he'll approve bid by Japan-based Nippon

21m ago

Why El Salvador President Bukele's foreign agents law is fueling democratic concerns

51m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.