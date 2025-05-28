Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers get second shot at closing out Hurricanes in Eastern final

The Florida Panthers get their second chance to close out the Carolina Panthers in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice reacts during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice reacts during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Florida Panthers missed on their first chance to eliminate the Carolina Hurricanes and return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.

Closing out a playoff series isn't easy, even for the reigning Cup champions.

The Panthers are just 4-7 in series-clinching games over the past two seasons entering Wednesday night's visit to Carolina for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. That includes Monday's 3-0 home loss with a chance to sweep the Hurricanes in this round for the second time in three seasons.

Florida is 1-2 in closeout games this year, losing at home to Toronto in Game 6 of a second-round series before winning Game 7 on the road. It is trying to become the ninth franchises in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final in three or more consecutive seasons.

The Hurricanes' season-extending win in Game 4 ended a 15-game losing streak in a conference final, a run going back to sweeps in 2009, 2019 and the 2023 loss to Florida.

Trailing 3-1 in this best-of-seven series, Carolina had tied for the NHL lead with 31 regular-season home wins, then went 5-0 in two playoff rounds. But Florida won Games 1 and 2 in Raleigh by a combined 10-2 score, earning its fourth consecutive road win of this postseason and seventh overall.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) deflects a shot on goal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panthers, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) deflects a shot on goal by Carolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period in Game 4 of of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Florida Panthers celebrate a goal by Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Credit: AP

Bennett, Verhaeghe help Panthers roll past Hurricanes 5-0, take 2-0 lead in Eastern final

Hurricanes avoid another sweep, stave off elimination by beating Panthers 3-0 in Game 4

Panthers score 5 in the 3rd period, roll past Hurricanes 6-2 and move a win away from Cup final

The Latest

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Live updates: Palestinians in Gaza are increasingly desperate for food

9m ago

Macy's surprises in first quarter, but cuts profit outlook as tariff costs seep in

14m ago

Czech Republic accuses China of 'malicious cyber campaign' against its foreign ministry

17m ago

Featured

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.