Reigning Stanley Cup champ Florida Panthers beat Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Eastern final opener

Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad scored two tone-setting first-period goals while Sergei Bobrovsky remained strong in net as the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Tuesday night’s opener of their Eastern Conference final series
Carolina Hurricanes' William Carrier (28) gets pushes into Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) by Dmitry Kulikov (7) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' William Carrier (28) gets pushes into Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) by Dmitry Kulikov (7) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe and Aaron Ekblad scored two tone-setting first-period goals while Sergei Bobrovsky remained strong in net as the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Tuesday night's opener of their Eastern Conference final series.

A.J. Greer added a goal by finishing off a perfect 2-on-1 transition chance in the second period for Florida, while Sam Bennett added a third-period score that erased any lingering doubt — only to see Eetu Luostarinen added another one late to make it 5-1 and keep pouring it on.

Bobrovsky held up with 31 saves, including during a stretch in which the Panthers failed to get a shot on goal for more than 15 minutes spanning the second intermission. It came 48 hours after the Panthers had beaten Toronto in a road Game 7 to advance and set up a rematch of the Eastern final from two years ago.

Florida swept that one with four one-goal margins, including Game 1 in four overtimes. And just as before, the Panthers have immediately ripped home-ice advantage from a team that was 5-0 at home in these playoffs.

Sebastian Aho tallied Carolina's lone score when the outcome was in doubt, with Seth Jarvis' pass banging off Aho's right skate to slide under Bobrovsky in the dying seconds of the first to make it 2-1. But Florida got Greer's finish off a backhand feed from Niko Mikkola to beat Frederik Andersen to push the margin back to two goals early in the second.

Andersen had been elite in the postseason, but found himself alone with Verhaeghe at the edge of the crease for a quick power-play goal that beat him to the upper right corner. He was later shielded by Brad Marchand on Bennett's score, which fittingly ended the 15-minute stretch without a shot on goal.

Those both came with the man advantage, a glaring stat against Carolina's penalty kill that had been the postseason's best by allowing two goals through two rounds.

Jackson Blake scored a late goal for Carolina in a finish that included Marchand being tossed for a game-misconduct penalty — including being escorted off by an official while shouting back toward center ice — after a fight with Carolina's Shayne Gostisbehere.

The loss marked Carolina's 13th straight in a conference final, going back being swept in 2009, 2019 and 2023.

Game 2 is back at Carolina on Thursday night.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) redirects the puck past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) with Andrei Svechnikov (37) nearby during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Florida Panthers' A.J. Greer (10) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with teammates Tomas Nosek (92) and Niko Mikkola (77) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) controls the puck in front of Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

