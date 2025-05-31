Georgia News
Georgia News

Red Sox place Liam Hendriks on the injured list, recall Nick Burdi from Triple-A Worcester

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks has been placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right hip
Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates after the final out of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates after the final out of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
33 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks has been placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right hip.

The Red Sox announced Friday the move is retroactive to Wednesday and that right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi had been recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Hendriks has made 14 appearances this season, posting a 6.59 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings. He has 116 saves in 490 career games with six teams since 2007.

Burdi, 32, has thrown 2 1/3 scoreless innings over two relief appearances for Boston. He was 4-0 with four saves and an 0.48 ERA in 15 appearances for Worcester.

Hendriks took to social media May 22 to express his displeasure about death threats he says he received following a loss to the New York Mets. The 36-year-old right-hander previously battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma and, in a post on Instagram, said comments were directed at him and his family and that people said they wished he would have died from cancer.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nic Enright throws in the ninth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

Nic Enright completes journey from cancer diagnosis to MLB debut with Cleveland Guardians

Brewers demote Logan Henderson despite his success as team anticipates return of other pitchers

Hassell hits 1st major league homer and Nationals rout Mariners 9-0

The Latest

Hair stylist India Sands holds a pack of synthetic braiding hair that is made in China as she shops at Chapel Beauty, a beauty supply store in Decatur, Ga., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

AP PHOTOS: The Black hair industry imports products from China. Here's what tariffs mean

2h ago

Your Georgia surplus tax refund of up to $500 is coming soon, state says

Red Sox meet the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.