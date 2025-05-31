Georgia News
Red Sox meet the Braves with 1-0 series lead

The Boston Red Sox bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

Boston Red Sox (28-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-30, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Walker Buehler (4-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Red Sox +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 16-10 record in home games and a 26-30 record overall. The Braves are 9-14 in games decided by one run.

Boston has a 28-31 record overall and a 12-17 record in road games. The Red Sox have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and nine home runs while hitting .275 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11 for 42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .291 for the Red Sox. Abraham Toro is 12 for 33 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .265 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Red Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

