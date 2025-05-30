Red Sox look to end skid in matchup with the Braves

Boston Red Sox (27-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-29, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (3-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -169, Red Sox +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to stop their five-game skid with a win against the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has a 26-29 record overall and a 16-9 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.
Boston has an 11-17 record in road games and a 27-31 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 6-15 in games decided by one run.
The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has eight doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13 for 43 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.
Rafael Devers has 15 doubles and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 15 for 42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .281 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
INJURIES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (calf/elbow), Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (finger), Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Red Sox: Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
