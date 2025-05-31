Nation & World News
Nation & World News

PSG and Inter Milan face off in the Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan go head-to-head in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday
Soccer fans cheer ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Soccer fans cheer ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
39 minutes ago

MUNICH (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan go head-to-head in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday.

European club soccer's biggest prize is at stake between two teams that have felt the pain of falling at the last hurdle in recent years.

Inter was a losing finalist against Manchester City in 2023 and PSG lost in its only final against Bayern Munich in 2020.

After spending billions of dollars and signing some of the sport's greatest players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, PSG is still waiting to win its first Champions League title. Those superstars have now departed, but coach Luis Enrique has assembled one of the most exciting squads in Europe, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia filling the void left by that trio.

Enrique is aiming to win the competition for the second time as a coach, having lifted it with Barcelona in 2015, and would become the seventh coach to win the trophy with different teams.

“The motivation for me is to win the Champions League title for the first time for PSG,” he said. “That is the gift I want to give the people, the club, the city.”

Inter was looking for a treble just over a month ago, but is now left with the Champions League as its only possible trophy. It lost the Italian title by a point and was knocked out of the Italian Cup in the semifinals.

“These players in these four years did a lot — won a lot and lost sometimes. It happens. But we all gave our all, everyone. We are proud to be Inter," coach Simone Inzaghi said. “I dreamed of playing the Champions League final. I didn’t do it as a player, but thanks to this group of players I’ve been in two finals as a head coach.”

Inter has won the Champions League or European Cup on three occasions, most recently in 2010.

When does the Champions League final begin?

The match at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gestures during a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soccer fans cheer ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez signs autographs at the end of a training session ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Messi scores twice, assists in Miami's 4-2 win over Montreal

Chelsea wins Conference League to complete set of UEFA titles in liftoff for American owners

LAFC, Club América are anticipating their 'massive' play-in match to join Club World Cup field

The Latest

FILE - Workers pack dumplings at a production line at a food factory in Suqian city in east China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 21, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)

Credit: AP

China's factory activity contracts in May, but there are signs of improvement

21m ago

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo turns to his 92-year-old mom for advice amid team's slump

24m ago

Hegseth says US will stand by Indo-Pacific allies against 'imminent' threat of China

24m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.