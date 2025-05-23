Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Privacy and hunger groups sue over USDA attempt to collect personal data of SNAP recipients

Privacy and hunger relief groups and a handful of people receiving food assistance benefits are suing the federal government over the Trump administration’s attempts to collect the personal information of millions of U.S. residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
A banner with a photograph of President Donald Trump hangs near the entrance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture building in Washington, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A banner with a photograph of President Donald Trump hangs near the entrance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture building in Washington, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By REBECCA BOONE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Privacy and hunger relief groups and a handful of people receiving food assistance benefits are suing the federal government over the Trump administration's attempts to collect the personal information of millions of U.S. residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., on Thursday says the U.S. Department of Agriculture violated federal privacy laws when it ordered states and vendors to turn over five years of data about food assistance program applicants and enrollees, including their names, birth dates, personal addresses and social security numbers.

The lawsuit “seeks to ensure that the government is not exploiting our most vulnerable citizens by disregarding longstanding privacy protections,” National Student Legal Defense Network attorney Daniel Zibel wrote in the complaint. The Electronic Privacy Information Center and Mazon Inc.: A Jewish Response to Hunger joined the four food assistance recipients in bringing the lawsuit.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a social safety net that serves more than 42 million people nationwide. Under the program formerly known as food stamps, the federal government pays for 100% of the food benefits but the states help cover the administrative costs. States also are responsible for determining whether people are eligible for the benefits, and for issuing the benefits to enrollees.

As a result, states have lots of highly personal financial, medical, housing, tax and other information about SNAP applicants and their dependents, according to the lawsuit.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order March 20 directing agencies to ensure "unfettered access to comprehensive data from all state programs" as part of the administration's effort to stop " waste, fraud and abuse by eliminating information silos."

That order prompted Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and the USDA to ask states and electronic benefit vendors to turn over the info earlier this month. Failing to do so may “trigger noncompliance procedures,” the USDA warned in a letter to states.

Some states have already turned over the data, including Alaska, which shared the personal info of more than 70,000 residents, according to the lawsuit. Other states like Iowa plan to turn over the information, the plaintiffs say.

They want a judge to declare the data collection unlawful, to order the USDA to destroy any personal information it already has, and to bar the agency from punishing states that fail to turn over the data.

___

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Soft drink and soda bottles are on display in a refrigerator at El Ahorro market in San Francisco, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

Nebraska to ban soda and energy drinks from SNAP under first USDA waiver

A federal freeze might be off for now. Here’s what it would’ve hit in Georgia.

The White House on Wednesday reversed in part its directive to freeze trillions in federal loans and grants, a day after a federal judge paused the sweeping spending edicts.

DOGE targets Census Bureau, worrying data users about health of US data infrastructure

The Latest

The Orleans Justice Center jail, left, in New Orleans is seen on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Brett Duke/The Advocate via AP)

Credit: AP

New Orleans' jail system was troubled decades before 10 inmates made an audacious escape

8m ago

McTominay and Lukaku goals lead Napoli to Serie A title and Conte's 'most unexpected' trophy

9m ago

Twins bring Carlos Correa back from concussion for series opener vs. Royals; Buxton not quite ready

10m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.