President Donald Trump hints at an announcement in the 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

President Donald Trump is indicating that there has been progress with Iran on its nuclear program and hinted that an announcement could come in the “next two days.”
President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

By SEUNG MIN KIM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated there was progress with Iran on its nuclear program and hinted that an announcement could come in the “next two days.”

He was notably more upbeat than the Omani mediator of the talks between the United States and Iran, who said Friday that the two nations made "some but not conclusive" progress in the fifth round of negotiations in Rome.

“We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” Trump told reporters in northern New Jersey after leaving his golf club, where he spent most of the weekend. “And I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good."

He emphasized that “we’ve had some real progress, serious progress" in talks that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

“Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump said.

Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, the State Department’s policy planning director, represented the U.S. at the talks at the Omani Embassy in Rome.

The two countries are discussing how to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting some economic sanctions that the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic.

