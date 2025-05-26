President Donald Trump hints at an announcement in the 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated there was progress with Iran on its nuclear program and hinted that an announcement could come in the “next two days.”

He was notably more upbeat than the Omani mediator of the talks between the United States and Iran, who said Friday that the two nations made "some but not conclusive" progress in the fifth round of negotiations in Rome.

“We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” Trump told reporters in northern New Jersey after leaving his golf club, where he spent most of the weekend. “And I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good."