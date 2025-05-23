Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pregnant news anchor stays on air during labor. ‘If I disappear, that’s what’s going on,’ she says

Local news co-anchor Olivia Jaquith went ahead with her three-hour morning newscast even after her labor contractions began and her water broke
1 hour ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Local news co-anchor Olivia Jaquith went ahead with a three-hour morning newscast even after her labor contractions began and her water broke, keeping viewers updated about the coming birth of her first baby.

"We do have some breaking news this morning -- literally," co-anchor Julia Dunn said at the top of the CBS6 Albany broadcast Wednesday morning. "Olivia's water has broke, and she is anchoring the news now in active labor."

“Early labor, early labor,” replied Jaquith, who was two days past her due date.

Jaquith stayed on air as Dunn kept recording on Facebook Live.

“I’m happy to be here, and I’ll stay on the desk for as long as I possibly can,” Jaquith said. “But if I disappear, that’s what’s going on.”

Jaquith had the option of going home, but she told the Times-Union that she decided to pass the time at her job rather than "nervously waiting around at the hospital."

“Having the entire morning team alongside me cracking jokes helped me get through contractions much easier,” she said in a text to the newspaper.

The birth of her baby boy, Quincy, was announced Thursday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Adriana Smith, a pregnant 30-year-old mother of one and nurse at Emory University Hospital, was declared brain-dead on Feb.19, 2025. However, she has been kept on life support until the fetus reaches viability. (Courtesy of GoFundMe.com)

Credit: GoFundMe.com

Groups on either side of abortion divide flock to brain-dead Georgia woman’s cause

There’s been an outpouring of support for Adriana Smith across Georgia and the country, with vigils being planned and online fundraisers being held in her name.

Deborah Norville is ‘swimming in gratitude’ after 30 years at ‘Inside Edition’

Deborah Norville, who grew up in Dalton, graduated UGA, interned at GPB and worked at WAGA-TV, talks to the AJC about leaving "Inside Edition" after 30 years as anchor.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

The Latest

FILE - Workers, back, unload vehicles while a car, center front, is moved to another location of the area, where export vehicles are parked at the Daikoku vehicle terminal center in Yokohama, near Tokyo, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Credit: AP

Ishiba says he and Trump agreed in a phone call to a 'productive' round of trade talks

11m ago

New Orleans' jail system was troubled decades before 10 inmates made an audacious escape

17m ago

Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Stewart and Harris Dickinson are now directors. Here's what they say

23m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.