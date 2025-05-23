Pregnant news anchor stays on air during labor. ‘If I disappear, that’s what’s going on,’ she says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Local news co-anchor Olivia Jaquith went ahead with a three-hour morning newscast even after her labor contractions began and her water broke, keeping viewers updated about the coming birth of her first baby.

"We do have some breaking news this morning -- literally," co-anchor Julia Dunn said at the top of the CBS6 Albany broadcast Wednesday morning. "Olivia's water has broke, and she is anchoring the news now in active labor."

“Early labor, early labor,” replied Jaquith, who was two days past her due date.