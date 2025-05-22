Police respond to shooting outside CIA headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) — A security incident outside CIA headquarters early Thursday led to a shooting, authorities said.
Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia responded to what they described as a “nonfatal” shooting at the agency’s headquarters in McLean around 4 a.m. to assist CIA police with traffic control.
The officers remained in the area “providing traffic support while the CIA conducts its investigation,” the department said.
The CIA declined to respond when asked about injuries sustained by security or the suspect or whether authorities have identified a motive for the incident.
“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” the agency said in a statement. “Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”
The CIA's headquarters is in McLean, Virginia, a Washington suburb about 10 miles from downtown.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta
A person is dead and another at large after a shooting near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta, officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday morning.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend
At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.
This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt
Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.
Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say
Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.