Georgia News
Georgia News

Plum leads Los Angeles against Atlanta after 28-point game

Los Angeles hosts the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Plum scored 28 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 91-78 victory over the Chicago Sky
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (3-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 1-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Plum scored 28 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky.

Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall last season while going 5-15 at home. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc last season.

Atlanta went 15-25 overall last season while going 7-13 on the road. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) reacts to no-call during the first half in a WNBA basketball game at Gateway Center Arena, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dream show growth in win over Wings, prepare for Sun in back-to-back clash

Natasha Howard scores 26 and Fever beat Dream 81-76 despite Caitlin Clark not making a 3

Reigning Stanley Cup champ Florida Panthers beat Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Eastern final opener

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

2h ago

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.