Plum leads Los Angeles against Atlanta after 28-point game

Atlanta Dream (3-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 1-3 Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Plum scored 28 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky.
Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall last season while going 5-15 at home. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc last season.
Atlanta went 15-25 overall last season while going 7-13 on the road. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).
Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE
CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages
Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.
Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns
Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.
‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing
The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.