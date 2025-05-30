Nation & World News
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper remains day-to-day with bruised right elbow

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper remains day-to-day as he continues to recover from a bruised right elbow, leaving his return to the lineup uncertain
By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO – Associated Press
1 minute ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper remains day-to-day as he continues to recover from a bruised right elbow, leaving his return to the lineup uncertain.

Harper was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning on Tuesday. Although X-rays indicated no fracture, Harper described the injury as “still super sore” and has yet to resume swinging a bat.

“I’m not sure when I’m going to play again,” Harper said Friday before the Phillies opened a weekend series against Milwaukee. “It hit me in a pretty bad spot. I think the swelling has gone down, which is good, but like I said, it’s a really tough spot where he got me. I just want to be smart about it, too.”

Harper’s elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, remains a sensitive area. In light of the injury, Harper plans to wear a protective guard on his right elbow upon his return.

“It’s really hard to find braces that feel good, that don’t feel as bulky,” Harper said. “I haven’t really worn them my whole career. I have here and there, just to feel it. I did in spring training this year because of this reason. I didn’t like the way it felt.”

Despite the setback, the two-time National League MVP emphasized that he does not believe Strider’s pitch was intentional.

“Obviously there was no intent on it,” Harper said. “He’s a competitive guy, a really good pitcher.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson echoed Harper’s sentiments, stating that he doesn’t anticipate a stint on the injured list for the star player.

“We’ll have to see (when he can return),” Thomson said. “We have to get the swelling out and him be pain free, or close to it.”

Harper took ground balls and fielded throws at first base before Friday's game, but he didn't throw any balls or swing a bat.

Harper is hitting .267 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games this season. Alec Bohm has shifted from third base to first base to replace Harper. Edmundo Sosa has taken over at third.

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

