Phillies host the Braves on 4-game home win streak

Atlanta Braves (25-28, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (35-19, first in the NL East)
Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -164, Braves +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Atlanta Braves.
Philadelphia has an 18-8 record in home games and a 35-19 record overall. The Phillies have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .408.
Atlanta is 25-28 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Braves have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.
The matchup Wednesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7 for 34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .462. Marcell Ozuna is 11 for 35 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs
Braves: 4-6, .272 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (elbow), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)
Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
