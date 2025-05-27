Phillies star Bryce Harper leaves game with bruised elbow when hit by pitch, X-ray negative

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia star Bryce Harper left Tuesday night's game against Atlanta in the first inning after he was hit near the right elbow by a 95.3 mph fastball from Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Harper sustained a bruise, and an X-ray was negative, the Phillies said.

A two-time NL MVP, Harper took a few steps from home plate, dropped to a knee and gripped his arm in pain. Phillies athletic trainers came out to check on Harper, and the slugger soon headed to the clubhouse.