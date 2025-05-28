Phillies and Braves set for doubleheader after rainout. Harper gets extra day off after being hit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The second game of a three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was postponed Wednesday because of rain and was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.

The Phillies will host Atlanta in the first game at 1:05 p.m., and the originally scheduled game remains at 6:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will send left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 3.17 ERA) to the mound in the first game and righty Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA) in the second.