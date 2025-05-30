Georgia News
Phelps and Jackson each hit 2 HRs, Georgia beats Binghamton 20-4 at Athens Regional

Tre Phelps and Dan Jackson each hit two of No. 7 national seed Georgia’s five home runs and the Bulldogs beat Binghamton 20-4 in the opening game of the Athens Regional
7 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tre Phelps and Dan Jackson each hit two of No. 7 national seed Georgia's five home runs on Friday and the Bulldogs beat Binghamton 20-4 in the opening game of the Athens Regional.

Regional host Georgia (43-15) plays the winner between Oklahoma State and Duke on Saturday and No. 4 seed Binghamton (29-25) plays a loser-out game.

Phelps finished with four hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored four runs and Jackson had six RBIs. Kolby Branch had four hits and drove in two and Nolan McCarthy added a double, home run and three RBIs.

Leighton Finley (3-2) gave up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

Slate Alford led off the first with a double and, after Robbie Burnett flied out, scored when Phelps hit a home run. Jackson added a three-run shot to make it 5-0 going into the second.

Matt Bolton and Zach Rogacki each hit an RBI single in the third to trim Binghamton's deficit to 5-2 but Jackson answered with another three-run homer off Brady Bouchard (3-5) in the home half.

First pitch was delayed about 3 1/2 hours due to inclement weather in the area.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

