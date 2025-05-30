Phelps and Jackson each hit 2 HRs, Georgia beats Binghamton 20-4 at Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tre Phelps and Dan Jackson each hit two of No. 7 national seed Georgia's five home runs on Friday and the Bulldogs beat Binghamton 20-4 in the opening game of the Athens Regional.
Regional host Georgia (43-15) plays the winner between Oklahoma State and Duke on Saturday and No. 4 seed Binghamton (29-25) plays a loser-out game.
Phelps finished with four hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored four runs and Jackson had six RBIs. Kolby Branch had four hits and drove in two and Nolan McCarthy added a double, home run and three RBIs.
Leighton Finley (3-2) gave up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.
Slate Alford led off the first with a double and, after Robbie Burnett flied out, scored when Phelps hit a home run. Jackson added a three-run shot to make it 5-0 going into the second.
Matt Bolton and Zach Rogacki each hit an RBI single in the third to trim Binghamton's deficit to 5-2 but Jackson answered with another three-run homer off Brady Bouchard (3-5) in the home half.
First pitch was delayed about 3 1/2 hours due to inclement weather in the area.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports
Keep Reading
Credit: Laney Martin/UGAAA
Georgia baseball earns No. 7 overall seed as Athens Regional revealed
Should Georgia baseball win its regional, it would host a super regional. The Bulldogs lost in a super regional last season to North Carolina State
Georgia baseball armed and focused for NCAA Tournament
‘I think we’re in a really unique position,’ UGA coach says ahead of Athens regional at noon Friday.
Georgia Tech begins road to Omaha on Friday against Western Kentucky
“Definitely a healthy chip on our shoulder knowing that we felt like we were one of the best teams in the country," says pitcher Mason Patel, of the hosting snub.
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.