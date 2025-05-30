Phelps and Jackson each hit 2 HRs, Georgia beats Binghamton 20-4 at Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tre Phelps and Dan Jackson each hit two of No. 7 national seed Georgia's five home runs on Friday and the Bulldogs beat Binghamton 20-4 in the opening game of the Athens Regional.

Regional host Georgia (43-15) plays the winner between Oklahoma State and Duke on Saturday and No. 4 seed Binghamton (29-25) plays a loser-out game.

Phelps finished with four hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored four runs and Jackson had six RBIs. Kolby Branch had four hits and drove in two and Nolan McCarthy added a double, home run and three RBIs.