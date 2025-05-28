Nation & World News
Patriots say they will handle video of receiver Stefon Diggs internally

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says he is aware of a video that showed receiver Stefon Diggs passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat
FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said he is aware of a video that showed receiver Stefon Diggs passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. Vrabel declined to comment on whether he has spoken to Diggs about it.

“Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” Vrabel said before an optional practice on Wednesday that Diggs did not attend.

“It’s something that we’re aware of,” Vrabel said. “Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions.”

An NFL spokesman said the league would not comment. Diggs' agents did not immediately respond to a text from The Associated Press requesting comment.

Diggs, who has been linked to hip-hop star Cardi B this offseason, is shown in a video on social media talking to three women on a boat before he produces a bag of pink crystals.

Other videos from what appears to be the same boat trip show a larger crowd that includes Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper who was spotted leaving the Met Gala with Diggs earlier this month. They also sat together at a Boston Celtics-New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B, who is known for hits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “WAP,” filed for divorce from the rapper Offset last year.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Cardi B, center, Stefon Diggs, left, and Mary J Blige, right, watch during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel smiles during a media availability prior to the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, and his fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld, pose on the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks to supporters about plans to run for the governor of Alabama in 2026, Tuesday May 27, 2025 at Byron's Smokehouse in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ John David Mercer)

Credit: AP

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

