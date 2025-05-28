Patriots say they will handle video of receiver Stefon Diggs internally

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said he is aware of a video that showed receiver Stefon Diggs passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. Vrabel declined to comment on whether he has spoken to Diggs about it.

“Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” Vrabel said before an optional practice on Wednesday that Diggs did not attend.

“It’s something that we’re aware of,” Vrabel said. “Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions.”