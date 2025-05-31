Nation & World News
Paris Saint-Germain wins the Champions League for the first time

French teenager Désiré Doué has scored twice to help Paris Saint-Germain finally win the Champions League by routing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By JAMES ROBSON and CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

MUNICH (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League winner.

At long last the club that was transformed by Qatari billions and bought and sold a succession of the world's greatest players in an extravagant bid to get to the top has its hands on the big one.

European club soccer's grandest prize has a new home after PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday's final in Munich.

The trophy that not even Lionel Messi, Neymar or Kylian Mbappe could deliver to the French club was finally claimed by Luis Enrique, the Spanish coach who has overseen PSG’s shift from the era of galactico signings to one of genuine team-building.

French teenager Désiré Doué scored twice and set up Achraf Hakimi for the opening goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu completed the rout, which was the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi celebrates with Ousmane Dembele after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

PSG fans celebrate after Desire Doue scored his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

PSG's Joao Neves. left, and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram fight for the ball during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

