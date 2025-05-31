Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Paris probes antisemitic vandalism targeting synagogues and a Holocaust memorial

Authorities in Paris have launched an investigation after several Jewish sites across the capital were defaced with green paint overnight
Paris' Shoah Memorial is defaced with green paint after several Jewish sites across the capital were defaced with green paint. Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Paris' Shoah Memorial is defaced with green paint after several Jewish sites across the capital were defaced with green paint. Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
40 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in Paris have launched an investigation after several Jewish sites across the capital were defaced with green paint.

The vandalism, discovered early Saturday morning, targeted the Shoah Memorial, two synagogues and a Jewish restaurant in the city’s historic Marais district, as well as a third synagogue in the 20th arrondissement (district). An open can of paint was reportedly found nearby, while French media said surveillance footage from the Holocaust Memorial showed an individual dressed in black spraying paint overnight.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed it had opened a probe for “damage committed on the grounds of religion,” citing attacks on “three synagogues, a restaurant, and the Shoah Memorial” during the night of Friday to Saturday.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed his “immense disgust” regarding the acts of vandalism targeting the Jewish community through a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The acts come ahead of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. France’s interior ministry had already called for heightened security around Jewish sites this weekend due to heightened global tensions.

No suspects have been arrested, and no group has claimed responsibility.

A man looks at Paris' Shoah Memorial defaced with green paint after several Jewish sites across the capital were defaced with green paint. Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A cyclist looks at Paris' Shoah Memorial defaced with green paint after several Jewish sites across the capital were defaced with green paint. Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman looks at Paris' Shoah Memorial defaced with green paint after several Jewish sites across the capital were defaced with green paint. Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Israeli police scuffle with young Israelis marching through Jerusalem's Old City marking Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East War, Monday, May 26, 2025. (Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Thousands of Israeli nationalists chant 'death to Arabs' during annual procession through Jerusalem

Suspected arson causes a second major power outage in south of France

Arson suspected as power outage in southeast France disrupts final day of Cannes Film Festival

The Latest

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers his speech during 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore,Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: AP

US defense secretary warns Indo-Pacific allies of 'imminent' threat from China

7m ago

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in South Carolina remarks, calls on Democrats 'to be a little meaner'

19m ago

Hamas responds to the US ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments

22m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.