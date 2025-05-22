Panama and Venezuela to resume flights suspended for almost a year in diplomatic tensions

Some commercial airlines had already begun advertising flights between Panama and Venezuela on Thursday.

Panamanian carrier Copa announced flights would resume and said its team was working to confirm the itineraries. Venezolana Airlines advertised a flight beginning on Friday.

Earlier this week, Venezuela banned the arrival of flights from Colombia after it said it had arrested more than 30 people who were allegedly plotting activities to destabilize the country ahead of legislative elections Sunday.

Last July, Panama was one of the first Latin American countries to demand from Venezuelan authorities a full review of the presidential electoral results after the country’s electoral authority declared Maduro the winner.